Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! VIP Package

Two prime tickets to Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! NPR's weekly hour-long quiz program, live at IU Auditorium on Thursday, February 26th, 2026 at 7:30pm.

Hosted by Peter Sagal and Bill Kurtis, the show tests your knowledge against some of the best and brightest in the news and entertainment world while you figure out what’s real news and what’s made up.

This experience also includes entry to an exclusive post-show reception with Wait Wait talent immediately following the performance. Enjoy food, drink, and laughs with the cast and crew from your favorite NPR program!

Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! has an audience of over 3.8 million weekly listeners on NPR member stations and over 4 million monthly podcast downloads.

Level: $75.00 (ongoing monthly) / $900.00 (one-time)

