Discover the story of a legendary jazz guitarist and composer from Indiana. Wes Bound: The Genius of Wes Montgomery premieres in time for the centennial of Montgomery’s birth. Watch now for a limited time:

Montgomery was born in Indianapolis on March 6, 1923, and rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest jazz guitarists of all time. This first full-length documentary of Wes Montgomery is told through the eyes of his youngest child, Robert Montgomery.

Wes Bound producer/director Kevin Finch and Robert Montgomery interviewed dozens of musicians, family members, and friends for the documentary, including platinum record-selling artist George Benson, rock and roll guitar icon Slash, 20-time Grammy winner Pat Metheny, Russell Malone, Mimi Fox, Grammy winner Lee Ritenour, Steely Dan co-founder Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Grammy-winning rock guitarist Eric Johnson, second-generation Hampton family musician Pharez Whitted, bassist Larry Ridley (formerly of Indianapolis), Wes’s touring drummer Billy Hart, and others.

In addition to the interviews, the film also features the music of Wes and his famed brothers, bassist Monk Montgomery and pianist and vibraphone player Buddy Montgomery.  

Stream on the PBS Video App

WTIU ON PBS VIDEO

Watch Now>>

WTIU HD (30.1)

Feb 26 - 8:00pm ET

Mar 5 - 1:30pm ET

Mar 6 - 8:00pm ET

Please check the WTIU program listings

— Support Comes From —
Gibson Gives

The Lenfest Summer Research Grant Program at Washington & Lee University

Brad and Pam Cooper

Steve and Brenda Walker

The Jacobs School of Music

Marc and Martha Allan

With additional support from

Kenneth and Margaret Phares

Michael and Janie Maurer

Tom and Lana Cochrun

James Finch

Gayle Dosher

Eugenia Walker