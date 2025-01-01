Montgomery was born in Indianapolis on March 6, 1923, and rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest jazz guitarists of all time. This first full-length documentary of Wes Montgomery is told through the eyes of his youngest child, Robert Montgomery.

Wes Bound producer/director Kevin Finch and Robert Montgomery interviewed dozens of musicians, family members, and friends for the documentary, including platinum record-selling artist George Benson, rock and roll guitar icon Slash, 20-time Grammy winner Pat Metheny, Russell Malone, Mimi Fox, Grammy winner Lee Ritenour, Steely Dan co-founder Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Grammy-winning rock guitarist Eric Johnson, second-generation Hampton family musician Pharez Whitted, bassist Larry Ridley (formerly of Indianapolis), Wes’s touring drummer Billy Hart, and others.

In addition to the interviews, the film also features the music of Wes and his famed brothers, bassist Monk Montgomery and pianist and vibraphone player Buddy Montgomery.