WFIU Equipment Repair and Programming Disruptions: Frequently Asked Questions

Why am I hearing interruptions on WFIU and WFIU2?

We’re in the process of upgrading essential studio equipment and replacing aging network hardware that powers our broadcasting and streaming. These upgrades are necessary to improve reliability and ensure the best listening experience for you.

Why isn’t the usual program schedule airing?

Due to these equipment issues, we are sometimes unable to air our regular programming. This might mean that you hear different programming than scheduled — or, at unexpected times, no programming at all.

Will my favorite programs return?

Yes. These disruptions are temporary. Once the equipment upgrades are complete and our systems are stable, WFIU and WFIU2 will return to their regular program schedules.

What kind of disruptions should I expect?

Listeners may notice temporary interruptions — sometimes just a few seconds, other times longer periods — on both WFIU (HD1) and WFIU2 (HD2). These disruptions may affect both on-air broadcasting and online streaming.

When will these outages happen?

Most of the work is scheduled for weekday afternoons. Our engineering team tries to limit downtime as much as possible, but unexpected outages may still occur as equipment is tested and replaced.

How long will this last?

Because we’re replacing and configuring equipment that is more than 8 years old, some adjustments are ongoing. We’ll keep this notice posted until the upgrades are complete and systems are stable.

Who is working on this?

Our engineering team is actively troubleshooting and upgrading equipment to make sure WFIU and WFIU2 remain strong and reliable for years to come.

What should I do if I lose the signal or hear something unexpected?

Most interruptions are temporary. If you lose audio or hear something other than the scheduled program, please wait a few minutes and try tuning back in or refreshing the stream.

Thank you for your patience.

We know interruptions can be frustrating, and we appreciate your understanding as we work to improve our broadcast infrastructure.



