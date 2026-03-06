IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater presents Cendrillon, an opera by Jules Massenet, on March 6th and 7th at the Musical Arts Center in Bloomington at 7:30 PM

For Anna Liu, a mezzo-soprano and doctoral student studying at IU with Heidi Grant Murphy, playing Cinderella in Jules Massenet's operatic adaptation of the classic fairytale is a dream role, and an opportunity she did not, at first, plan for. Liu has previously performed as Prince Charmant in Cendrillon, and expected to reprise that role in the upcoming production with IU Opera Theater. She landed the title role however, and will now perform Cinderella with the added perspective of having played Prince Charming. You can hear the audio of Anna Liu in conversation with Christopher Burrus above.