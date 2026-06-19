Indiana judge rejects challenge in lawsuit over AG Todd Rokita’s jet ski purchase

A Fulton County judge has rejected efforts to disqualify Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office from a consumer fraud lawsuit stemming from Rokita’s own purchase of a used personal watercraft.

The June 8 ruling from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Gregory Heller allows the case to move forward despite arguments raised by the defendant’s attorney that Rokita is both the consumer whose transaction helped trigger the state’s lawsuit and a likely witness in the case.

The attorney general’s office sued Rochester resident Jess Sampson in December, alleging in court documents that he repeatedly violated Indiana consumer protection and vehicle merchandising laws by advertising vehicles, watercraft and parts through Facebook Marketplace without required licenses, operating as an unlicensed salvage recycler, “title jumping” vehicle ownership records and making false representations to buyers.

The state alleges Sampson engaged in a broader pattern of deceptive conduct, but Rokita is the only consumer specifically identified in the complaint.

Per court filings, that included the attorney general’s own purchase of a watercraft.

Sampson’s attorney, Dan May, said “I’m really taken aback, I really am, that Todd Rokita would use his office and the full weight of the attorney general over a personal consumer dispute that he has with an individual.”

Jet ski dispute

State attorneys specifically allege that Sampson misrepresented the condition of a used Sea-Doo jet ski later sold to the attorney general.

Rokita initially hired Sampson to repair a Yamaha jet ski in 2025, paying $1,400 and supplying approximately $700 worth of parts. When those repairs were “unable” to be completed, according to the complaint, Sampson allegedly encouraged Rokita to instead purchase a 2001 Sea-Doo RX 951 for $3,000.

State attorneys further contended in court documents that Sampson repeatedly assured Rokita through text messages that the watercraft’s engine had been completely rebuilt and contained numerous new components.

The complaint highlights multiple text messages that prosecutors say were used to market the watercraft to Rokita. In one exchange, Sampson allegedly told Rokita: “I have been completely thru it with every single piece of the engine being brand new other than the block so I know what’s been done” and that the Sea-Doo had a “completely rebuilt engine.”

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After purchasing the watercraft in August 2025, Rokita claims he discovered it required “major repairs.” The attorney general’s office argued in the complaint that the engine had not been rebuilt “as represented” and ultimately required thousands of dollars in additional work.

The state is now seeking $11,012.33 in restitution on Rokita’s behalf, along with civil penalties, costs and a permanent injunction.

Sampson disputes those allegations.

In draft court filings provided to the Indiana Capital Chronicle by his attorney, but not yet filed with the court, Sampson denies making false representations about the Sea-Doo. He maintains that the watercraft contained a “built” engine with new components, including a crankshaft, pistons and oil pump.

He also contends he was not required to hold dealer or salvage licenses because he did not sell enough vehicles or watercraft to trigger those requirements under Indiana law.

Sampson acknowledged advertising vehicles and watercraft through Facebook Marketplace but said he advertised approximately six vehicles and three watercraft through a shared Facebook account used by him and his girlfriend.

According to a written narrative provided through his attorney, Sampson maintains that he repeatedly warned Rokita about break-in procedures for the newly built engine and later concluded the engine failed because those instructions were not followed.

Sampson further alleges that Rokita operated the watercraft at full throttle before the engine was properly broken in.

The attorney general’s complaint disputes that account and alleges the watercraft’s engine was not rebuilt as represented when sold.

Questions over whether Rokita’s dual role in the case created a legal conflict of interest quickly became the focus of early court filings.

He's using taxpayers' funds to try to litigate a grievance that he has over a $3,000 purchase. Kokomo attorney Dan May

May argued in motions filed between December and March that because Rokita is the individual seeking restitution and is expected to be a key witness, the attorney general should either be joined as a party or his office should be disqualified from handling the litigation.

May told the Capital Chronicle on Thursday that he believes the case should have been handled as a private civil matter rather than through the attorney general’s consumer protection division. He noted that Rokita is the only consumer specifically identified in the complaint and argued the dispute could have been pursued through small claims.

“He’s using taxpayers’ funds to try to litigate a grievance that he has over a $3,000 purchase,” May said. “Why didn’t he just file his own small claim?”

State attorneys responded that the case was filed by Indiana — not by Rokita personally — under statutes that specifically authorize the attorney general to seek restitution for consumers harmed by deceptive business practices.

They maintained, too, that the office routinely pursues restitution on behalf of consumers while simultaneously seeking broader remedies designed to protect the public, including injunctions and civil penalties.

“All citizens, including elected officials, are entitled to the protections of Indiana law,” state attorneys wrote in a January court filing.

May, however, argued that the dispute is simply a disagreement over a watercraft sale and questioned whether state resources should be used to pursue the litigation.

“In the end, that’s all they have,” May said. “Just Todd Rokita’s complaint that (Sampson) sold a bad watercraft.”

‘Using the sledgehammer’

A spokesperson for Rokita’s office emphasized that the complaint grew out of a broader consumer protection investigation — not solely the attorney general’s individual transaction.

“Attorney General Rokita was unfortunately personally the victim of deceptive sales practices and reported the matter to his Consumer Protection Division,” spokesperson Slayde Settle said in a statement to the Capital Chronicle. “The division investigated and found potential violations across multiple consumer transactions.”

Settle said the office routinely files enforcement actions involving vehicle sales and argued that the lawsuit seeks the same types of remedies pursued in other consumer protection cases, including restitution for affected consumers and court orders intended to prevent future violations.

“The complaint alleged Sampson engaged in unfair and deceptive acts by misrepresenting the quality of vehicles, selling vehicles without a license, misrepresenting that he was licensed when he was not, operating as a salvage rebuilder without a license, and improperly title jumping vehicles in consumer sales,” Settle added.

She called the rulings “wins to the State of Indiana” and said the court held that Indiana’s consumer protection laws apply equally to elected officials and other residents.

In his June 8 order, Heller denied the defense motions seeking dismissal and disqualification, allowing the case to continue.

The judge’s order gives Sampson additional time to respond to the complaint and outstanding discovery requests. No additional hearings have been scheduled in the case.

May said he’s preparing a formal response to the state’s complaint and will seek to add Rokita as a third-party defendant in his individual capacity.

Such a filing would attempt to make the Rokita a direct party to the litigation rather than simply the consumer on whose behalf the state is seeking restitution.

May said he continues to believe Rokita’s dual role as both attorney general and the only named consumer in the lawsuit raises ethical concerns.

The Kokomo attorney said he is considering additional challenges — including a potential complaint to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission — and pointed to professional conduct rules that generally discourage attorneys from serving as advocates in cases where they are likely to be material witnesses.

“He is trying to short‑circuit the civil process by using the sledgehammer of the attorney general … over a Sea-Doo,” May said. “You cannot use your public office for personal profit. Just because the statute says we can do this doesn’t mean it’s ethical.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.