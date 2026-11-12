Introducing the George Walker Society

If you've ever started your morning with WFIU, settled in for an evening of great television on WTIU, or discovered something new through Indiana Public Media, you've experienced the impact of a gift from someone who believed these services should be here for everyone.

Every day, we are reminded that public media is built by community. It is sustained by listeners and viewers who value trusted journalism, inspiring arts and culture programming, lifelong learning, and local stories that connect us to one another.

Over the past year, we've been humbled by the generosity of supporters who have chosen to invest in Indiana Public Media in meaningful ways. Some have made gifts through IRA distributions, Donor-Advised Funds, or multi-year commitments. Others have increased their monthly sustaining membership or annual support because they believe in our public service mission.

Increasingly, we're also hearing from people who are thinking beyond today and considering the legacy they want to leave behind.

For many supporters, a planned gift is one of the most meaningful ways to support a cause they love. By including WFIU or WTIU in a will, trust, retirement account, life insurance policy, or other estate plan, you can help ensure that future generations will continue to have access to the programs and services they value today.

To honor and recognize this extraordinary commitment, Indiana Public Media is proud to introduce the George Walker Society.

There is perhaps no person more closely associated with the idea of legacy at WFIU than George Walker. For more than 45 years, George shared his knowledge, passion, and love of classical music with listeners throughout southern Indiana and beyond. His remarkable career stands as one of the longest tenures of any on-air host in the history of NPR member stations.

1 of 14 — george-walker-2011_53938658730_o.jpg 2 of 14 — george-at-open-house-2018_53938453958_o.jpg 3 of 14 — george-walker-in-2017-photo-by-eric-rudd-indiana-university_53937301227_o.jpg Portrait of George Walker, radio host for WFIU 103.7FM, in honor of his 40 year anniversary at the station, taken on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Eric Rudd/Eric Rudd | IU Communications / IU Communications 4 of 14 — george-walker-in-the-1980s_53937301177_o.jpg 5 of 14 — george-singing-2016_53938658660_o.jpg 6 of 14 — wfiu-staff-1967_53938537504_o.jpg 7 of 14 — george-walker-2007_53938658710_o.jpg 8 of 14 — george-in-2014_53938204341_o.jpg 9 of 14 — george-walker-bloom-magazine_53938204326_o.jpg SteveRaymer 10 of 14 — george-walker-2009_53937301197_o.jpg 11 of 14 — george-mywfiu-sign-2016_53937301102_o.jpg 12 of 14 — george-walker-cardinal-stage-leadership-in-arts-award-2017_53937301157_o.jpg 13 of 14 — george-walker-40th-anniversary_53937301207_o.jpg 14 of 14 — wfiu-staff-circa-1977_53938658685_o.jpg

Members of the George Walker Society are creating their own lasting impact. Through their planned gifts, they are helping ensure that Indiana Public Media can continue to inform, educate, entertain, and connect our communities for years to come.

A legacy gift does not require extraordinary wealth. In fact, many planned gifts are simple beneficiary designations or a percentage included in a will or trust. These gifts allow donors to support the organizations they care about while still providing for loved ones and achieving their personal financial goals.

For those who have already included Indiana Public Media in their estate plans, we hope you'll let us know so we can welcome you into the George Walker Society. And if you've been thinking about making a future gift, we would be honored to have a conversation about what that might look like for you.

Here’s another reason to reach out: Right now, we have a generous donor who is providing a $2,500 outright gift to the station for every new planned gift that’s committed to WFIU or WTIU through December 2027. This is a wonderful incentive for members who are already thinking about or have included the stations in their estate plan.

There are many ways you can make an enduring impact:

Uplift areas of greatest need – support funds that provide flexibility for WFIU and WTIU programs and initiatives that are a priority for station leadership.

– support funds that provide flexibility for WFIU and WTIU programs and initiatives that are a priority for station leadership. Champion your passions – direct your gift to a specific type of programming that is most meaningful to you, from local news and educational documentaries to jazz or classical music and children’s programming.

– direct your gift to a specific type of programming that is most meaningful to you, from local news and educational documentaries to jazz or classical music and children’s programming. Advance innovation and expertise – provide critical support that positions Indiana Public Media as a model for other public media university licenses through research, facilities, technology, and increased student engagement.

To learn more about leaving a legacy gift to Indiana Public Media, visit ipm.org/legacy or contact me directly. We'd be happy to answer your questions and help you explore your options.

Thank you for helping sustain what matters and build what's next.