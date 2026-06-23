After Curfew: Rainbow Cup Tournament!

Pride month is never over! We've got Mario Kart tournaments with F L A I R!!

Hosted by Award-Winning Cosplayer Oriana Peron, your Wednesday just got gayer!

Cover Charge: $5 (pays Oriana Peron for making you laugh)

Doors Open: 7pm

Tournament Starts: 8pm

The good times roll with Oriana Peron until 10pm!

Prizes for Best Dressed! Show off your love for our corporate overlords by dressing up in their swag! Costumes are also encouraged!

Raffles for Prizes (proceeds from the raffle will go towards future shows with a cast to entertain you!)

Drink Specials!

Got some pals and y'all wanna Ride the Rainbow Road!?

$30 gets you 6 drinks for the table served in a New Amsterdam vessel!

Prizes for 1st and 2nd place!

Previous prizes have been Pokemon costumed plushies, Pokemon Cards, and a Sega Genesis console w/game!!

Can't wait to see you there!