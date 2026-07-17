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Circle Jerks x Repo Man

Circle Jerks x Repo Man

Sister Midnight Presents CIRCLE JERKS x REPO MAN at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater

Legendary punk band Circle Jerks will perform and do a Q&A as well as screen the science fiction black comedy film Repo Man (1984) starring Emilio Estevez.

Circle Jerks are an American hardcore punk band, formed in 1979 in Los Angeles, California. The group was founded by former Black Flag vocalist Keith Morris and Redd Kross guitarist Greg Hetson. To date, Circle Jerks have released six studio albums, one compilation, a live album and a live DVD.

Repo Man is Rated: R
Length: 1h 32m
Format: DCP

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$35-$50
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/