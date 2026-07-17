Sister Midnight Presents CIRCLE JERKS x REPO MAN at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater

Legendary punk band Circle Jerks will perform and do a Q&A as well as screen the science fiction black comedy film Repo Man (1984) starring Emilio Estevez.

Circle Jerks are an American hardcore punk band, formed in 1979 in Los Angeles, California. The group was founded by former Black Flag vocalist Keith Morris and Redd Kross guitarist Greg Hetson. To date, Circle Jerks have released six studio albums, one compilation, a live album and a live DVD.

Repo Man is Rated: R

Length: 1h 32m

Format: DCP