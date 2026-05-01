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Grant Peeples and Friends

Grant Peeples and Friends

"He's the musician walking most closely in Woody Guthrie's footsteps" -Greg Johnson, The Blue Door
Grant Peeples is a self-proclaimed “LeftNeck,” and “tree-hugger that watches NASCAR,” Grant Peeples is a folk singer in the tradition of Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, and Billy Bragg. His concerts ring with laughter and applause and moments of contemplative silence. He has produced 14 studio albums of mostly original songs. Grant is presently touring the Midwest.

Unitarian Universalist Church
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

UU Homelessness Task Force
8123250959
maryblizzard6@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Grant Peeples
grant@grantpeeples.com
www.GrantPeeples.com
Unitarian Universalist Church
2120 N. Fee Lane
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
(812) 332-3695
info@uubloomington.org
https://www.uubloomington.org/