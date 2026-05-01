Grant Peeples and Friends
Grant Peeples and Friends
"He's the musician walking most closely in Woody Guthrie's footsteps" -Greg Johnson, The Blue Door
Grant Peeples is a self-proclaimed “LeftNeck,” and “tree-hugger that watches NASCAR,” Grant Peeples is a folk singer in the tradition of Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, and Billy Bragg. His concerts ring with laughter and applause and moments of contemplative silence. He has produced 14 studio albums of mostly original songs. Grant is presently touring the Midwest.
Unitarian Universalist Church
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
UU Homelessness Task Force
8123250959
maryblizzard6@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Grant Peeples
grant@grantpeeples.com
Unitarian Universalist Church
2120 N. Fee LaneBloomington, Indiana 47408
(812) 332-3695
info@uubloomington.org