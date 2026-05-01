Grant Peeples and Friends

"He's the musician walking most closely in Woody Guthrie's footsteps" -Greg Johnson, The Blue Door

Grant Peeples is a self-proclaimed “LeftNeck,” and “tree-hugger that watches NASCAR,” Grant Peeples is a folk singer in the tradition of Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, and Billy Bragg. His concerts ring with laughter and applause and moments of contemplative silence. He has produced 14 studio albums of mostly original songs. Grant is presently touring the Midwest.

