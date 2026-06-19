Hoosier Jazz Festival Presents the Luke Gillespie Trio

In the spirit of the 2026 Hoosier Jazz Festival’s theme, “Miles & Trane @ 100,” the Luke Gillespie Trio will perform the music of Red Garland, Bill Evans, Wynton Kelly, and Tommy Flanagan, pianists whose rhythm sections were all instrumental in the development of the careers of jazz titans Miles Davis and John Coltrane in the 50s and 60s.

Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Limited seating. Tickets on sale 6/23/26 at hoosierjazzinc.org.