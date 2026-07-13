Our sixteenth annual free concert is nearly ready for takeoff – come fly with us! Save the date for "Land, Sea & Air: On the Go in Broadway, Opera & the Great American Songbook," featuring music in motion from Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, and Cole Porter.

Bloomington baritone Richard Lewis and Pittsburgh soprano Anna Singer join forces with pianist Robert Frankenberry to steam around the globe, where the journey is the main attraction. Along the way, we feature Broadway numbers set on the water (Showboat) and aboard a train (On the Twentieth Century), as well as a gripping father-daughter scene from Verdi’s epic Aida as our characters flee from Egypt on foot. And of course, our concert will feature the classic “Come Fly with Me” by Sammy Cahn and Jimmy Van Heusen.

We continue our annual tradition of accepting donations to benefit Fairview Elementary School’s literacy and arts integration programs. Since 2014, you – our dedicated, generous audience – have raised over $40,000 for these vital programs. Your generosity helps provide Fairview students – whose families often face significant economic challenges – with opportunities to excel in ways they may never have dreamed possible. We will provide information at the concert about ways to give in person or securely online. And if you can't attend in person, the donation QR code is shown in the event image above. Thank you!

We will film our live concert for a fall YouTube broadcast so that we can share this musical event with our online audience. For now, please plan to join us in person on Sunday, August 23 at 4:00 p.m. Feel free to share this event info with others. See you soon!