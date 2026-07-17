Lotus Festival: All Inclusive Four-Day Pass

Lotus World Music & Arts Festival showcases the exceptional talent of performing artists and musicians from around the globe. With a sense of discovery, exploration, and celebration, people of all ages, ethnicities, abilities, and backgrounds come to Bloomington, IN to experience Lotus over multiple days and venues. For over 30 years, this festival has been supported by countless community partners, sponsors, and volunteers.

20 Artists, 40 performances, over 4 days – Discover the music. Explore the arts. Celebrate world cultures. Experience Lotus – Indiana’s premiere music festival and annual celebration of music, arts, and culture.

Artist Line Up Coming Soon – Check back later!

The All Inclusive Pass will get you access to the Thursday night Opening Concert at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater, all concerts at all venues on Friday and Saturday, and the Sunday Closing Concert at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. September 30th is the last day to Purchase an All Inclusive Pass.

Wristbands:

All Inclusive Wristbands will be available to pick up in the lobby of the Buskirk-Chumley theater starting Thursday the 1st at 5:30pm. Wristbands are not replaceable and must be worn all weekend to enjoy the festival. Wristbands not picked up on Thursday will be available at the Wristband Tents on the Friday and Saturday of the festival, when they open at 5:30pm. Please have your ID and ticket available at the time of pick up.

Lotus Pins:

The 2026 commemorative Lotus Pin will be available for pick up at a table in the lobby of the Buskirk-Chumley Theater on Sunday, October 4th when doors open for the Closing Concert. Please have your wristband and ID available at the time of pickup.

Dates & Schedule: The complete schedule will be available on the Lotus Fest website. A printed pamphlet will be available at arrival.

10/1, 7pm – 9:30pm Festival Opening Concert at Buskirk-Chumley Theater

10/2, 6pm – 12am Friday Showcase at Multiple Venues

10/3, 12pm – 12am Saturday Showcase at Multiple Venues

10/4, 3pm – 5pm Closing Concert at Buskirk-Chumley Theater

Maps & Venues: Maps of the festival will be available on the Lotus Fest website. A printed pamphlet will be available at arrival.

Buskirk-Chumley Theater – 114 E Kirkwood Ave.

First Christian Church – 205 E Kirkwood Ave.

6th Street Stage – 6th St between College Ave. and Walnut St.

Arts Village Stage – Kirkwood between College Ave. & Walnut St.

The Bishop Bar (18+) – 123 S. Walnut St.

The BlockHouse Bar (21+) – 205 S. College Ave.

Our family friendly venues include the Buskirk-Chumley Theater, Arts Village Stage, and Church venues. The outdoor tent can be louder and more boisterous, and occasionally, political statements are made. Parents should make their own decisions about which venues they choose to attend.