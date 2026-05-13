Sounds From the Black Hole ft. Bubba Fontaine, Byrdman, Loops w/ Lather

Live experimental music series, May 23 features artists from Terre Haute, Indianapolis and Bloomington playing homemade noise boxes, modular synths and costumed harsh noise wackiness.

ALL-AGES

$10 + FOOD OR DRINK PURCHASE REQUIRED

This event is funded in part with grant support from Visit Bloomington.

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Bubba Fontaine is an American experimental composer, artist, and maker from Indianapolis, IN. He holds a Bachelor of Music from Ball State University, and a doctorate in audiology from Indiana, University Bloomington. He builds noise boxes of his own design, augmenting their sounds with analog synthesis. The resulting combination of synthetic and organic sounds loop in and out of distinct but amorphous realms.

https://bubbafontaine.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@bubbafontaine1

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Byrdman - costumed harsh noise from the vocalist and low-frequency guitarist of the bands Thlurm and threefiftysmallblock.

https://thlurm.bandcamp.com/

https://threefiftysmallblock.bandcamp.com/

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The show will open with a cassette loop demonstration by Lather.

https://lather.bandcamp.com/