Sounds From the Black Hole ft. Slow Slow Loris, Xylocept, Learn Not To, Cuzn Eddy, Let Me Hear You, ImberIndus

A multimedia and interactive event featuring live music, experimental video projections, sculptures and more! Backspace is closing and going out with a big event! This concert is funded in part with grant support from Visit Bloomington.

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Slow Slow Loris is a duo whose industrial noise melodies merge with the visceral avant-garde to create epic and delicate storms of sound that worship the unknown, a sonic sorcery through voice and electronics. They have released five albums on Staaltape, Cloister Recordings, and Zaetraom, and have toured extensively throughout Europe, Russia, and the USA. They are based between Berlin, Germany and the United States. They recently performed at Wrocław Industrial Festival, sharing the bill with Test Dept, Portion Control, and John Duncan, and have previously appeared alongside artists as diverse as Brighter Death Now and Trepaneringsritualen to Asmus Tietchens and Rashad Becker.

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Learn Not To is the video and sound project of Josh Glinis. Josh uses VHS tapes, editing gear, synthesizers and video feedback to warp old educational and found footage into mesmerizing patterns and layers.

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Let Me Hear You showcases the talented Jimmy Brown, famous from the bands Dust From 1000 Yrs, Fjord Explorer, =Terrorist=, Goodhands Team and more. Jimmy uses an array of synthesizers and gear, often employing guitar, to create an immersive sound that defies genre.

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Imber Indus comprises the ImberLings, ImberBeings, and ImberThings: the fabric tinkerings of Carrie Weaver. Ornamental and playful, the Beings of Imber Indus are polymorphic species that span many realms. Mineral, animal, and plant forms evolve together in dynamic patterns, crystalizing into soft sculptures. Beneath their spikes, wings, petals, and tentacles there is a geometric framework of nodes from which they spring. This structure is a recursive pattern and grows exponentially. Its praxis of regular growth is reminiscent of the flowing forms of water, the unfurling of plants, and other similar phenomena in nature and, like these phenomena, is soothing to the mind.

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Xylocept is the solo project of Bloomingtonian Hazel Benton. Xylocept uses field recordings, tactile and bent electronics to create a blend of electronic, ambient and abstract soundscapes. Hazel has collaborated with many artists including Kyle Quass, Ben Myers, Norbert Herber, Gabe Garber and Richard Jermain.

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Cuzn Eddy - A man of many names and projects, connected by a single thread and vision. Eddy/Joshua came to the Black Hole last year with his project Thee Maji, which built guitar, voice and synthesizer to create sacred monuments of sound. When the Cuzn is out, the rhythm picks up and the toe starts tapping. These cosmic gospel freakouts hearken back to the Eddy Price cassingles on Auris Apothecary or Eddy's old psycho-billy band Th'Empires. Cuzn Eddy will be performing songs from his new cassette, titled Cornbread.

https://cuzneddy.bandcamp.com/

https://www.yesuelhu.com/

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Richard Jermain and Ben Myers have been cooking up an interactive public art installation that is funded by a grant from the Bloomington Arts Commission. They will have a prototype on site to explore and play with.