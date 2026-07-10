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Sounds From the Black Hole: Hermeticist, Wayne Robert Thomas, Black Hole House Band

Sounds From the Black Hole: Hermeticist, Wayne Robert Thomas, Black Hole House Band

Live experimental music series, in its final appearance at Orbit Room, features both newcomers and returning players. Ambient, freak out, and something in between.
ALL-AGES
$10 ADMISSION + FOOD OR DRINK PURCHASE REQUIRED
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Black Hole House Band - improvised ensemble closing out the Orbit Room with an explosion of sound.
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Hermeticist - looping guitar, possible synthesis. https://clownschooldropout.bandcamp.com/
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Wayne Robert Thomas - ambient/drone guitarist from Indianapolis. https://waynerobertthomaswsr.bandcamp.com/

Orbit Room
$10
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sounds From the Black Hole
3173131501
soundsfromtheblackhole@gmail.com
http://www.instagram.com/soundsfromtheblackhole

Artist Group Info

Sounds From the Black Hole
soundsfromtheblackhole@gmail.com
http://www.instagram.com/soundsfromtheblackhole
Orbit Room
107 N. College Ave, suite 001, underground
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 369-4130
orbitbtown@gmail.com
https://www.orbitbtown.com/