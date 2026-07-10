Sounds From the Black Hole: Hermeticist, Wayne Robert Thomas, Black Hole House Band

Live experimental music series, in its final appearance at Orbit Room, features both newcomers and returning players. Ambient, freak out, and something in between.

ALL-AGES

$10 ADMISSION + FOOD OR DRINK PURCHASE REQUIRED

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Black Hole House Band - improvised ensemble closing out the Orbit Room with an explosion of sound.

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Hermeticist - looping guitar, possible synthesis. https://clownschooldropout.bandcamp.com/

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Wayne Robert Thomas - ambient/drone guitarist from Indianapolis. https://waynerobertthomaswsr.bandcamp.com/