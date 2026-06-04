Sounds From the Black Hole: Water Is the Sun, Bubba Fontaine, Lather performs Unholy Triforce

Ritual drone and experimental music Saturday at the bookstore. WiTS and Bubba Fontaine stop by on their summer tour. Lather will be splicing tape loops on site.

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There are moments of silent depth in which the winter of the scalpel of meaning and the spring of the sound-born, unleashed body look upon the world fully present. When the notes at last are heard, the ordered world is their indistinguishable score. The ritual of process is that which carries. The process of ritual is that which brings moments both transitory and immortal, apprehended by musician, seer, clairvoyant, herald; the welling tones that emanate from the crystal salt of shattered primordial sea; the melody that creeps unheard from unseen distance across the desert blaze; the hymns that blare in whispers from mountain peak and valley depth, beams of their power streaming into the ordered world, in confluence with body, voice and soul, dissolving it again and again.

Water is the Sun is the inevitable union of Mkl Anderson (Drekka), and Adam Parks (Timber Rattle / Lightning White Bison). Together they play an alchemical amalgam of their primary projects, resulting in cinematic / landscape textures that give slow birth to psyche-pastorals and intoned ritual songs; a music as informed by the devotional chants of West Coast cults and Appalachian hymns as it is by the dark new age and ambient resonance of the experimental scene that has embraced and supported both musicians for many years.

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Created out of necessity in the late nineties, Bubba Fontaine, the musical alias of Zach Burkle came to life. He is an American experimental composer, artist, and maker from Indianapolis, IN. He holds a Bachelor of Music from Ball State University, and a doctorate in audiology from Indiana University, Bloomington. After working in the hearing space for over twenty years, he left the field to become a full-time freelance musician, composer, and audio engineer. Bubba Fontaine has been producing and self-releasing his music under the Squid King Production label since 2014. His current project utilizes his own custom made “noise box” instruments. He enjoys combining organic sounds with various analog synthesis techniques for a unique sonic experience.

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Unholy Triforce's 'Locked in Translation' is a lathe-cut disc of 13 locked grooves, which require the listener to compose the piece themselves by layering all 13 loops. June 20 is the world premiere performance of this piece, executed by creating three tape loops which will be played back simultaneously. The sonic explorer Lather will help guide the composition into existence with the help of three tape machines.

"Locked in Translation encourages eternal destruction through the blending of all grooves into a single composition, initiating a new level of interactive creation & generative outcomes for each listener."