© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Times of a Sign: A PBS/POV Documentary; 40th Anniversary Celebration of Rev. Bill Breeden's Poindexter Street Sign Caper

The Times of a Sign: A PBS/POV Documentary; 40th Anniversary Celebration of Rev. Bill Breeden's Poindexter Street Sign Caper

Doors open at 6PM with The Breeden Family and Friends (The Midwest Liberation Front) playing music until the film starts at 7PM. Bill Breeden will host the event and there will be time for Q/A after the film.

Historic Tivoli Theatre
$10-$20 donation encouraged
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Owen County Democratic Party
812-360-1779 (Bill Breeden, chair)
owencountyindemocrats@gmail.com
owencountyindems.org

Artist Group Info

NA
Historic Tivoli Theatre
24 N Washington St
Spencer, Indiana 47460
8127148137
director@spencertivoli.org
https://www.spencertivoli.org/