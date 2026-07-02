The Times of a Sign: A PBS/POV Documentary; 40th Anniversary Celebration of Rev. Bill Breeden's Poindexter Street Sign Caper
The Times of a Sign: A PBS/POV Documentary; 40th Anniversary Celebration of Rev. Bill Breeden's Poindexter Street Sign Caper
Doors open at 6PM with The Breeden Family and Friends (The Midwest Liberation Front) playing music until the film starts at 7PM. Bill Breeden will host the event and there will be time for Q/A after the film.
Historic Tivoli Theatre
$10-$20 donation encouraged
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Owen County Democratic Party
812-360-1779 (Bill Breeden, chair)
owencountyindemocrats@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
NA
Historic Tivoli Theatre
24 N Washington StSpencer, Indiana 47460
8127148137
director@spencertivoli.org