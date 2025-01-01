© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Background image
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Always in charge, whether in the boardroom, in the cockpit, or at the wheel of the bus driving Star of Indiana Drum and Bugle Corps to its next competition, Bill Cook was a man on the go.

Bill Cook is best known as the visionary founder and leader of the medical devices company Cook Group. But he was also a devoted husband and father, an avid pilot, a major force in historic preservation, and even produced a Tony award-winning Broadway musical.

Bill Cook: A Heck of a Ride, produced by Ron Prickel, presents a compelling portrait of the man behind the legend.

Stream on the PBS Video App

How to Watch

WTIU ON PBS VIDEO

Please check

the WTIU Program Listings