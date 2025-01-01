Always in charge, whether in the boardroom, in the cockpit, or at the wheel of the bus driving Star of Indiana Drum and Bugle Corps to its next competition, Bill Cook was a man on the go.

Bill Cook is best known as the visionary founder and leader of the medical devices company Cook Group. But he was also a devoted husband and father, an avid pilot, a major force in historic preservation, and even produced a Tony award-winning Broadway musical.

Bill Cook: A Heck of a Ride, produced by Ron Prickel, presents a compelling portrait of the man behind the legend.

