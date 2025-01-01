Autobiography

Last Press Bus Out of Middletown (scheduled publication March 2019)

Author



Knight With The Hoosiers (1975)

NCAA Indiana All The Way (1976)

The Champs (1981)

Beyond the Brink with Indiana (1987)

A Banner Year at Indiana (1993)

Silver Knight (1997)

Hoosiers: Classified (1997)

The Bill Cook Story: Ready, Fire, Aim (2008)

The Bill Cook Story II: The Re-Visionary (2015)

Co-Author (autobiographies)



Super Scout (with baseball scout Jimmy Russo, 1992)

KNIGHT: My Story (with Bob Knight, 2002)

Co-Author (with Bob Knight)

The Power of Negative Thinking (2013)

Co-Author (with Kit Klingelhoffer)

Glory of Old IU (1999)

Contributed to



Indiana at 200, Indiana Bicentennial book (wrote Sports segment)

25 Greatest Sports Stories in the History of Indiana (2016)

Honors, Awards, Offices

Inducted, Halls of Fame

U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame, 1990

Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, 1996

Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame, 1997

Indiana Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, 1998

Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame, 2008

Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame, 2015

Huntington County Honors, 2016

National President

U.S. Basketball Writers Association, 1982-83

Football Writers Association of America, 1992 (interim executive director 1994-95)

National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, 1989-90

Received

Sagamore of Wabash Award, State of Indiana (Gov. Evan Bayh), 1996

Curt Gowdy Award, International Basketball Hall of Fame, 1995

Silver Medal, Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, 1996

Jake Wade (lifetime) Award, College Sports Information Directors Association, 1996

Fred Russell (lifetime) Award, All-American Football Foundation, 2004

Bert McGrane (lifetime) Award, Football Writers Association of America, 1996*

*In 2015, marking FWAA’s 75th anniversary, named one of 25 “Pillars of the FWAA”

Midwest Chairman, Heisman Trophy Committee, 26 years; Indiana chairman, 32 years.

Named

Indiana Sportswriter of Year (National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Assn.) 17 times

Indiana Sportswriter of Year (Indiana Sportswriters and Broadcasters Assn.) 4 times

Co-Named

Bloomington Writer of Century (with Ernie Pyle, in Herald-Times readers' survey, 2000)

Media representative

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Selection Committee, 5 years

College Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, 5 years

Coverage

5 Olympic Games

Munich 1972

Montreal 1976

Los Angeles 1984

Barcelona 1992

Atlanta 1996

9 U.S. Olympic Trials

Swimming 1972, 1976

Diving, 1972, 1992, 1996

Track and field, 1988, 1992

Basketball, 1976, 1984

Others