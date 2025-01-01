© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bob Hammel

& Bloomington

a 50 year love affair

Autobiography

Last Press Bus Out of Middletown (scheduled publication March 2019)

Author

  • Knight With The Hoosiers (1975)
  • NCAA Indiana All The Way (1976)
  • The Champs (1981)
  • Beyond the Brink with Indiana (1987)
  • A Banner Year at Indiana (1993)
  • Silver Knight (1997)
  • Hoosiers: Classified (1997)
  • The Bill Cook Story: Ready, Fire, Aim (2008)
  • The Bill Cook Story II: The Re-Visionary (2015)

Co-Author (autobiographies)

  • Super Scout (with baseball scout Jimmy Russo, 1992)
  • KNIGHT: My Story (with Bob Knight, 2002)

Co-Author (with Bob Knight)
The Power of Negative Thinking (2013)

Co-Author (with Kit Klingelhoffer)
Glory of Old IU (1999)

Contributed to

  • Indiana at 200, Indiana Bicentennial book (wrote Sports segment)
  • 25 Greatest Sports Stories in the History of Indiana (2016)

Honors, Awards, Offices

Inducted, Halls of Fame

  • U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame, 1990
  • Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, 1996
  • Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame, 1997
  • Indiana Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, 1998
  • Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame, 2008
  • Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame, 2015
  • Huntington County Honors, 2016

National President

  • U.S. Basketball Writers Association, 1982-83
  • Football Writers Association of America, 1992 (interim executive director 1994-95)
  • National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, 1989-90

Received

  • Sagamore of Wabash Award, State of Indiana (Gov. Evan Bayh), 1996
  • Curt Gowdy Award, International Basketball Hall of Fame, 1995
  • Silver Medal, Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, 1996
  • Jake Wade (lifetime) Award, College Sports Information Directors Association, 1996
  • Fred Russell (lifetime) Award, All-American Football Foundation, 2004
  • Bert McGrane (lifetime) Award, Football Writers Association of America, 1996*
  • *In 2015, marking FWAA’s 75th anniversary, named one of 25 “Pillars of the FWAA”
  • Midwest Chairman, Heisman Trophy Committee, 26 years; Indiana chairman, 32 years.

Named

  • Indiana Sportswriter of Year (National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Assn.) 17 times
  • Indiana Sportswriter of Year (Indiana Sportswriters and Broadcasters Assn.) 4 times

Co-Named

Bloomington Writer of Century (with Ernie Pyle, in Herald-Times readers' survey, 2000)

Media representative

  • Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Selection Committee, 5 years
  • College Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, 5 years

Coverage

5 Olympic Games

  • Munich 1972
  • Montreal 1976
  • Los Angeles 1984
  • Barcelona 1992
  • Atlanta 1996

9 U.S. Olympic Trials

  • Swimming 1972, 1976
  • Diving, 1972, 1992, 1996
  • Track and field, 1988, 1992
  • Basketball, 1976, 1984

Others

  • 2 Pan American Games: San Juan 1979, Indianapolis 1987
  • 23 NCAA basketball Final Fours (3 IU championships: ’76, ’81, ’87)
  • 29 Indiana high school basketball championship games (first 1955)
  • 8 World Series, 5 MLB All-Star games
  • 11 Indianapolis 500s
  • Kentucky Derby 100th, 1974 (winner Cannonade)
  • Heavyweight championship fight: Muhammad Ali-Michael Spinks, New Orleans, 1978
  • PGA 1992, Crooked Stick, Indianapolis (winner John Daly)
  • 8 IU football bowl games including Rose, 1968
  • BCS national-championship football game, 1996 Phoenix (winner Nebraska over Florida)
  • 7 College All-Star football games, Chicago