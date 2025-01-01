Autobiography
Last Press Bus Out of Middletown (scheduled publication March 2019)
Author
- Knight With The Hoosiers (1975)
- NCAA Indiana All The Way (1976)
- The Champs (1981)
- Beyond the Brink with Indiana (1987)
- A Banner Year at Indiana (1993)
- Silver Knight (1997)
- Hoosiers: Classified (1997)
- The Bill Cook Story: Ready, Fire, Aim (2008)
- The Bill Cook Story II: The Re-Visionary (2015)
Co-Author (autobiographies)
- Super Scout (with baseball scout Jimmy Russo, 1992)
- KNIGHT: My Story (with Bob Knight, 2002)
Co-Author (with Bob Knight)
The Power of Negative Thinking (2013)
Co-Author (with Kit Klingelhoffer)
Glory of Old IU (1999)
Contributed to
- Indiana at 200, Indiana Bicentennial book (wrote Sports segment)
- 25 Greatest Sports Stories in the History of Indiana (2016)
Honors, Awards, Offices
Inducted, Halls of Fame
- U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame, 1990
- Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, 1996
- Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame, 1997
- Indiana Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, 1998
- Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame, 2008
- Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame, 2015
- Huntington County Honors, 2016
National President
- U.S. Basketball Writers Association, 1982-83
- Football Writers Association of America, 1992 (interim executive director 1994-95)
- National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, 1989-90
Received
- Sagamore of Wabash Award, State of Indiana (Gov. Evan Bayh), 1996
- Curt Gowdy Award, International Basketball Hall of Fame, 1995
- Silver Medal, Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, 1996
- Jake Wade (lifetime) Award, College Sports Information Directors Association, 1996
- Fred Russell (lifetime) Award, All-American Football Foundation, 2004
- Bert McGrane (lifetime) Award, Football Writers Association of America, 1996*
- *In 2015, marking FWAA’s 75th anniversary, named one of 25 “Pillars of the FWAA”
- Midwest Chairman, Heisman Trophy Committee, 26 years; Indiana chairman, 32 years.
Named
- Indiana Sportswriter of Year (National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Assn.) 17 times
- Indiana Sportswriter of Year (Indiana Sportswriters and Broadcasters Assn.) 4 times
Co-Named
Bloomington Writer of Century (with Ernie Pyle, in Herald-Times readers' survey, 2000)
Media representative
- Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Selection Committee, 5 years
- College Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, 5 years
Coverage
5 Olympic Games
- Munich 1972
- Montreal 1976
- Los Angeles 1984
- Barcelona 1992
- Atlanta 1996
9 U.S. Olympic Trials
- Swimming 1972, 1976
- Diving, 1972, 1992, 1996
- Track and field, 1988, 1992
- Basketball, 1976, 1984
Others
- 2 Pan American Games: San Juan 1979, Indianapolis 1987
- 23 NCAA basketball Final Fours (3 IU championships: ’76, ’81, ’87)
- 29 Indiana high school basketball championship games (first 1955)
- 8 World Series, 5 MLB All-Star games
- 11 Indianapolis 500s
- Kentucky Derby 100th, 1974 (winner Cannonade)
- Heavyweight championship fight: Muhammad Ali-Michael Spinks, New Orleans, 1978
- PGA 1992, Crooked Stick, Indianapolis (winner John Daly)
- 8 IU football bowl games including Rose, 1968
- BCS national-championship football game, 1996 Phoenix (winner Nebraska over Florida)
- 7 College All-Star football games, Chicago