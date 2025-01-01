Resources
Books
“Hiking Indiana: A Guide to the State’s Greatest Hiking Adventures” Phil Bloom, Falcon Guides, 2018
“Hiking Indiana” Sally McKinney, Human Kinetics, 1999
“A Guide to the Knobstone Trail: Indiana’s Longest Footpath” Nathan D. Strange, Indiana University Press, 2011
“Rails Trails Illinois, Indiana & Ohio: The Definitive Guide to the Region’s Top Multi-Use Trails” Rails to Trails Conservance, Wilderness Press, 2017
Links
- Indiana DNR Trail Finder
- B&O; Trail Association
- B-Line Trail
- Bike the Monon
- Bloomington Rail Trail
- Cardinal Greenways
- Fort Wayne Trails
- The Greenways Foundation
- Hike Indiana Facebook group
- Hoosier Hikers Council
- Indiana State Parks
- Indiana Trails Community
- Indianapolis Cultural Trail
- National Road Heritage Trail
- Nickel Plate Trail
- Ohio River Greenway
- Panhandle Pathway
- Pennsy Trails
- Pumpkinvine Nature Trail