Terre Haute finds 40 homeless people came from outside city

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published September 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Terre Haute Tuesday afternoon looking across the government complex to Indiana State University.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Terre Haute Tuesday afternoon looking across the government complex to Indiana State University.

Terre Haute mayor Brandon Sakbun said it’s challenging to address homelessness when individuals are being transported into the city from outside communities.

“We’ve conducted an internal investigation. We have a list of 40 individuals who came from not just other Indiana cities. I want to make that point clear, a lot of these folks have come from other states.”

He said smaller towns don’t have the resources to help the homeless, but after federal funding cuts – it’s going to be a bigger challenge for Terre Haute.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson addressed the same issue in July saying people dropped off from other cities end up in encampments and lose ties to family and friends.

Read more: Bloomington businesses frustrated by slow progress on homelessness

Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun

Read more: Terre Haute's Sakbun on budget, homelessness, Riverscape project

Sakbun said there’s a small group within the homeless population that reject services.

“We cannot let that narrative outweigh the fact that 85 to 90% of these individuals did not choose to be homeless, so we've got to find a way to help them get their lives back on track.”

He said the city can be compassionate and pragmatic while finding new ways to address homelessness.
News Local News
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
