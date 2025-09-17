© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
New workforce program reimburses employers who upskill, promote workers

WFIU | By Timoria Cunningham
Published September 17, 2025 at 7:59 AM EDT
The Indiana Statehouse building stands tall under a bright blue sky with white clouds scattered around.
The Power Up Indiana program is designed to incentivize employers to make workforce investments that result in higher wages and increased profitability.
The Indiana Statehouse.

A new state program could reimburse companies that promote workers and invest in training opportunities. This workforce initiative is intended to help the growing number of people who want to advance in their positions.

The Power Up Indiana program is designed to incentivize employers to make workforce investments that result in higher wages and increased profitability.

Gov. Mike Braun said the program supports growing Indiana-based companies and their workers.

“Hard working Hoosiers are the heart of our state, and this program creates new opportunities for them to grow their paychecks," Braun said. "By giving employers the tools to upskill their teams, we will unlock the full potential of Indiana's workforce.”

Eligible companies could receive up to $50,000 to support training and promotions within their company. This includes leadership development opportunities, apprenticeships, cross-training or re-skilling.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Adams said success is not going to be measured solely by how many new businesses and jobs the state attracts.

“The question now isn't just how do we create more jobs," Adams said. "It's, how do we unlock the full capacity of the jobs we have, maximize the human potential of the people here in Indiana, and create the communities that we already have.”

During the legislative session, lawmakers allocated $10 million for training grants which will fund this new program.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
Timoria Cunningham
Timoria Cunningham is a 2022 graduate from Ball State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism News. Shortly after graduation, she began working at the Indianapolis Recorder as a staff writer. During her time at the Recorder, she received a first-place award from the Hoosier State Press Association in their 2023 Social Justice category.
See stories by Timoria Cunningham