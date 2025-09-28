Police ask public for help after deadly Bloomington shooting

Someone shot and killed a transient man late Friday in Bloomington, police said.

Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said Saturday that officers found the 29-year-old victim at the intersection of West Howe and South Morton streets.

Pedigo said officers attempted life-saving treatment until medics arrived and took the victim to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“At this point, investigators believe there was some sort of a disturbance between the deceased man and the driver of a passenger car near the intersection. During the disturbance, the shooter reportedly got out of the vehicle and produced a handgun and fired one shot,” Pedigo said in a statement. “Witnesses advised officers that they could hear a female inside the suspect vehicle screaming as it sped from the scene.”

He said that investigators did not believe the shooter and the victim knew one another.

Pedigo said the shooter got back into the vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, and sped off quickly going westbound Howe before turning north on Madison.

He said investigators are asking residents in that area to check cameras in case they have footage of the vehicle entering or leaving the neighborhood. Anyone with information can contact Bloomington police at (812) 339-4477, he said.

