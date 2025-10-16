Most Indiana kids who need after-school programs can’t access them, new report finds

Five in six Indiana parents who want an after-school program for their child can’t find one — largely because of cost, transportation and a lack of available options — according to new survey data from the Afterschool Alliance.

The “America After 3PM” household survey, released Wednesday, found that just 83,820 Hoosier children are enrolled in an after-school program even though parents of nearly half a million kids would like to be.

After-school programs range from academic tutoring and STEM clubs to sports, arts and mentoring activities that give students a “safe, structured” place to spend time after the school day ends.

“Right now, 411,972 Hoosier children whose families want them in afterschool programs don’t have access,” said Lakshmi Hasanadka, CEO of the Indiana Afterschool Network. “Afterschool programs keep kids safe, help them learn, and support working families. We’ll continue working with partners statewide to remove barriers until every student who needs an afterschool program can be in one.”

Nearly all Indiana parents whose children are enrolled in after-school programs rate them highly, with 91% calling their programs excellent or very good, according to the survey. But 53% of parents whose children aren’t enrolled said cost was a barrier, and nearly half cited transportation or inconvenient locations.

On average, Indiana children spend 5.8 hours per week in after-school programs, which cost families about $76.90 per week, according to the Afterschool Alliance’s state fact sheet.

The survey, conducted by Edge Research, included responses from 675 Indiana parents and is the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Afterschool Alliance.

“Parents recognize that programs in Indiana are doing outstanding work,” said Jodi Grant, the nonprofit’s executive director, in a statement. “Every child deserves access to a quality afterschool program but sadly, this study shows we’re far from reaching that goal. We need greater support from federal, state, and local governments, businesses, and philanthropy to change that.”

The Trump administration withheld more than $1 billion in federal funding for after-school programming earlier this summer, leaving states and programs scrambling to fill in the gaps. Grants have since been released, but future after-school dollars remain in question, Grant said.

Indiana-specific data published by the alliance shows 84% of Hoosier parents said after-school programs give them peace of mind, and 83% said such programs help them keep their jobs or work more hours.

Indiana parents also overwhelmingly support more public funding, with 89% in favor, according to the Afterschool Alliance.

The survey also found that after-school participation gaps persist across income levels. Families with lower and middle incomes were significantly more likely to say they lack access to programs, mirroring national trends.

