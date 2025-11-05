© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

Jacobs School brings ‘Wizard of Oz’ to the big screen with live music

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published November 5, 2025 at 2:57 PM EST
Conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos leads a rehearsal for "The Wizard of Oz," a live performance set to the movie with Jacobs School of Music students.
Jake Lindsey
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos leads a rehearsal for "The Wizard of Oz," a live performance set to the movie with Jacobs School of Music students.

The Indiana University Symphony Orchestra will bring the “Wizard of Oz” to the big screen and perform the score live at the IU Auditorium Nov. 7-8.

Tickets for the annual Jacobs Live at the Movies performance are on sale now. Use the promo code “Wizard” for a discount.

The film has been scrubbed clean of any orchestral music, so students will perform it all along with vocals and dialogue.

“Of course, we play all the notes, but a lot of the notes are actually more like a sound effect or gesture that we're trying to create, instead of, like actual lyrical lines,” said violinist and Jacobs School student Ivy Kan. “That's also something very special.”

Kan said she and others in the Jacobs School want to share classical and orchestral music with the community. She hopes “The Wizard of Oz” is a gateway to classical music.

“I think movies are very approachable,” Kan said. “I bet a lot of people would feel more comfortable going into a movie theater than a classical concert hall.”

And unlike the wizard, Conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos and the orchestra will not be behind the curtain.

He says the audience will watch the original 1939 movie as the orchestra plays on stage.

“In this case, you're going to hear all the orchestral detail live and in person,” Kitsopoulos said. “It's a wonderful experience.”

Kitsopoulos has conducted about 45 films with live orchestras. Following an analog clock to keep time, he will direct about 75 IU students in the orchestra.

He said now he can brag about working Judy Garland, who plays red-shoed heroine Dorothy.

“When Judy sings, Judy sings,” Kitsopoulos said. “She's not going to wait for me, so I've got to be with her.”
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.