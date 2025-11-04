© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Edgewood, BHS North marching bands headed to state finals

WFIU | By Alivia Wilson
Published November 4, 2025 at 3:52 PM EST
N/A
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The north side of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis where Indiana marching bands will compete at the state finals

Bloomington High School North and Edgewood High School marching bands will head to Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday for the Indiana State School Music Association state finals.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the competition begins at 10 a.m.

For three years in a row, Edgewood High placed first in the Class C finals. In 2023, Bloomington North finished sixth in the Class B finals.

The competition has divisions based on school size. Class A participants are composed of the largest schools and Class D are the smallest schools. Bloomington North competes in Class B and Edgewood is in Class C.

Along with Bloomington North and Edgewood, 38 other high schools will compete on Saturday.

ISSMA Class C Schedule
10 a.m.: Garrett
10:15 a.m.: Angola
10:30 a.m.: Leo
10:45 a.m.: NorthWood (Nappanee)
11 a.m.: Edgewood (Ellettsville)
11:15 a.m.: Princeton Community
11:30 a.m.: Fairfield (Goshen)
11:45 a.m.: Western (Russiaville)
Noon: Lincoln (Vincennes)
12:15 p.m.: Northview (Brazil)
12:30-1:15 p.m.: Open Class C awards

ISSMA Class B Schedule
1:20 p.m.: Greenfield Central
1:35 p.m.: Greenwood Community
1:50 p.m.: Evansville Reitz
2:05 p.m.: Goshen
2:20 p.m.: Jasper
2:35 p.m.: Pendleton Heights
2:50 p.m.: Concord (Elkhart)
3:05 p.m.: Evansville North
3:20 p.m. Floyd Central
3:35 p.m.: Bloomington North
3:50-4:35: Open Class B Awards

ISSMA Class D Schedule
4:40 p.m.: Lewis Cass (Walton)
4:55 p.m.: Northwestern (Kokomo)
5:10 p.m.: Maconaquah (Bunker Hill)
5:25 p.m.: South Spencer (Rockport)
5:40 p.m.: Woodlan (Woodburn)
5:55 p.m.: Mater Dei (Evansville)
6:10 p.m.: Taylor (Kokomo)
6:25 p.m.: Jimtown (Elkhart)
6:40 p.m.: Tell City
6:55 p.m. Paoli
7:10-7:55 p.m.: Open Class D Finals

ISSMA Class A Schedule
8 p.m.: Noblesville
8:15 p.m.: Carmel
8:30 p.m.: Center Grove (Greenwood)
8:45 p.m.: Penn (Mishawaka)
9 p.m.: Homestead (Fort Wayne)
9:15 p.m.: Castle (Newburgh)
9:30 p.m.: Warren Central
9:45 p.m.: Carroll (Fort Wayne)
10 p.m.: Avon
10:15 p.m.: Lawrence Central
10:30-11:15 p.m.: Open Class A Awards

Tickets are on sale now and are available on Ticketmaster and will also be sold at the Lucas Oil Stadium box office, which opens at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children and students.
News Local News
Alivia Wilson
Multi Media Journalism student at Indiana University with internships at ABC57 in South Bend, International Business Times UK, and Wane 15 News in Fort Wayne. Alivia is a co-host for Indiana Univeristy Student Television's The Bloomington Breakfast Club, member of the Media School's Academic Honors Program, and an anchor for NewsNet and IUSTV News.
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.