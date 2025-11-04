Edgewood, BHS North marching bands headed to state finals
Bloomington High School North and Edgewood High School marching bands will head to Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday for the Indiana State School Music Association state finals.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and the competition begins at 10 a.m.
For three years in a row, Edgewood High placed first in the Class C finals. In 2023, Bloomington North finished sixth in the Class B finals.
The competition has divisions based on school size. Class A participants are composed of the largest schools and Class D are the smallest schools. Bloomington North competes in Class B and Edgewood is in Class C.
Along with Bloomington North and Edgewood, 38 other high schools will compete on Saturday.
ISSMA Class C Schedule
10 a.m.: Garrett
10:15 a.m.: Angola
10:30 a.m.: Leo
10:45 a.m.: NorthWood (Nappanee)
11 a.m.: Edgewood (Ellettsville)
11:15 a.m.: Princeton Community
11:30 a.m.: Fairfield (Goshen)
11:45 a.m.: Western (Russiaville)
Noon: Lincoln (Vincennes)
12:15 p.m.: Northview (Brazil)
12:30-1:15 p.m.: Open Class C awards
ISSMA Class B Schedule
1:20 p.m.: Greenfield Central
1:35 p.m.: Greenwood Community
1:50 p.m.: Evansville Reitz
2:05 p.m.: Goshen
2:20 p.m.: Jasper
2:35 p.m.: Pendleton Heights
2:50 p.m.: Concord (Elkhart)
3:05 p.m.: Evansville North
3:20 p.m. Floyd Central
3:35 p.m.: Bloomington North
3:50-4:35: Open Class B Awards
ISSMA Class D Schedule
4:40 p.m.: Lewis Cass (Walton)
4:55 p.m.: Northwestern (Kokomo)
5:10 p.m.: Maconaquah (Bunker Hill)
5:25 p.m.: South Spencer (Rockport)
5:40 p.m.: Woodlan (Woodburn)
5:55 p.m.: Mater Dei (Evansville)
6:10 p.m.: Taylor (Kokomo)
6:25 p.m.: Jimtown (Elkhart)
6:40 p.m.: Tell City
6:55 p.m. Paoli
7:10-7:55 p.m.: Open Class D Finals
ISSMA Class A Schedule
8 p.m.: Noblesville
8:15 p.m.: Carmel
8:30 p.m.: Center Grove (Greenwood)
8:45 p.m.: Penn (Mishawaka)
9 p.m.: Homestead (Fort Wayne)
9:15 p.m.: Castle (Newburgh)
9:30 p.m.: Warren Central
9:45 p.m.: Carroll (Fort Wayne)
10 p.m.: Avon
10:15 p.m.: Lawrence Central
10:30-11:15 p.m.: Open Class A Awards
Tickets are on sale now and are available on Ticketmaster and will also be sold at the Lucas Oil Stadium box office, which opens at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children and students.