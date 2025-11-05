© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Over 93,000 birds affected by bird flu in recent outbreak

WFIU | By Ellen Sanderson
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:39 PM EST
Debra Anderson
/
Adobe Stock
In 2025, Indiana has experienced 36 cases of bird flu across over a dozen counties.

More than 93,000 Indiana birds have caught the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture.

Currently, the USDA reports six Indiana commercial flocks and three backyard flocks have been affected by bird flu. Elkhart County has an active case, with 6,900 affected birds.

All cases listed by the USDA since October 2025 are located in Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana. Over 80,000 birds from six flocks are labeled as active control areas and surveillance zones, after three flocks were released last week.

The Board of Animal Health also confirmed that avian influenza is active in one backyard flock in Johnson County.

While the last bird flu outbreak before October occurred in May, 36 cases have been reported this year from 13 different counties.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the risk for humans contracting the bird flu is low, though possible. Symptoms of avian influenza in birds include decreased appetite, neurological impairment, and even death.

If you witness dead poultry or wildfowl, especially with no obvious cause of death, you can report it through the animal health board questionnaire.
Ellen Sanderson
Ellen is a senior at Indiana University Bloomington studying psychology and English through the College of Arts and Sciences. She is also a research assistant at Hirtlab.
