First Indiana flu death reported

The Indiana Department of Health on Monday announced the state’s first flu-related death of the 2025-26 season.

No other additional information about the patient was provided due to privacy laws.

During flu season, which typically runs from October through May, hundreds of people become ill from influenza, according to IDOH. Some cases are fatal. More than 660 Hoosiers died after contracting influenza during the 2024-25 flu season.

“Each year we want to stress the importance of taking steps to prevent influenza, which can quickly become a serious illness for some Hoosiers and can even be life-threatening,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Annual flu vaccines are available and are safe and effective protection against becoming seriously ill, the state health officials said in the news release.

The CDC also recommends early vaccination, as it takes about two weeks for the antibodies — which protect against flu — to develop in the body. The holiday season when families gather indoors is approaching, too.

Practicing the “Three Cs” can help to prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:



Clean: Properly wash hands with warm, soapy water

Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze into your arm or disposable tissue

Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Some Hoosiers are at higher risk of serious flu-related complications such as pneumonia, hospitalization and death. Among the most susceptible are pregnant women, young children (especially those too young to get vaccinated), people who are immunocompromised or who have certain chronic illnesses, and the elderly.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:



fever of 100° Fahrenheit or higher

cough

sore throat

headache

fatigue

muscle aches

runny or stuffy nose

Flu season data is reflected on the IDOH influenza dashboard each week and is updated on Mondays. Due to reporting timeframes, the first reported death will be reflected in the Nov. 3 update. The dashboard also contains historical flu surveillance data, broken down by county, region and age group.

