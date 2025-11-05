© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

State to take a week to calculate temp SNAP benefits

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published November 5, 2025 at 4:28 PM EST
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program.

The State of Indiana expects to take about a week to calculate what Hoosier SNAP recipients will receive under contingency funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The White House agreed this week to use the contingency fund to cover about half of SNAP’s normal budget.

Vinal Lee, with the Monroe County Salvation Army, said it’s welcome news. But his organization felt the effects of a lapse in SNAP funding toward the end of October, as benefits ran out. Its downtown pantry saw record numbers in the last couple of weeks.

“About half of those people who joined us were here for the first time, and most identify as being SNAP recipients,” he said.

The agriculture department has provided guidance to the states on how to calculate the temporary benefits during the shutdown, factoring in household size and net income.

Read more: City sending $46K to food bank amid food assistance uncertainty

Julio Alonso, director of the Hoosier Hills Foodbank, provides food support in south central Indiana. He’s happy to hear some funding is coming, but it still leaves a gap in food support for the short term and means people will be leaning more on pantries and food banks. Hoosier Hills bought additional truckloads of food to prepare for an anticipated rise in need.

“It is still only 50 percent of what (SNAP recipients) would normally expect,” he said. “So, we still have to operate under the assumption that beneficiaries are not going to see their SNAP benefits in November, with the hope that they will at least start at some point to see part of those benefits.”
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Bente Bouthier
Bente Bouthier is a reporter and show producer with WFIU and WTIU News. She graduated from Indiana University in 2019, where she studied journalism, public affairs, and French.
See stories by Bente Bouthier

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.