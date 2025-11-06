© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

It's a marathon to prepare for IU Dance Marathon

WFIU | By Alivia Wilson
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST
IUDM members reveal the funds raised for the 2024 Dance Marathon.
Indiana University Dance Marathon
IUDM members reveal funds raised for the 2024 Dance Marathon.

Indiana University’s Dance Marathon, the 36-hour event where over 4,000 students raise money for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, is this weekend at the IU Tennis Center.

Over the years, IUDM has raised over $56 million for the hospital. The marathon starts at 8 p.m. Friday and continues until the fundraising reveal at 8 a.m. Sunday.

There are over 1,200 committee members who work on the event. Morgan Davis, IUDM’s Marathon Relations Director, started in December of last year to prepare for this weekend.

“It is a long process to get the marathon to what it is this weekend,” Davis said.

Each executive member has a different role in ensuring the marathon is a success. The executive board is made up of a president, four vice presidents, and 18 directors.

There are four main committees: communication, finance, internal, and membership. Each of these categories have committees under them.

Davis has been participating in dance marathons since high school when she joined her high school’s marathon.

“Whenever a dance marathon was created at my high school, I was just looking for a fun club to join,” said Davis. “It quickly became something I fell in love with and could not get enough of.”

This weekend, she will participate in her seventh marathon.

“Every marathon has just been pure magic,” said Davis. “It sounds kind of crazy, but they’ve been different in their own aspects, but they all have the same overarching feeling of just magic. It is truly something that is hard to explain to people unless you are there in the room.”

Like many members of this philanthropy, Davis has a personal tie to Riley. Two of her family members were treated at children’s hospitals.

“I had a cousin who was treated at Saint Jude for Hodgkin's Lymphoma,” Davis said. “I knew I wanted to give back to the cause after seeing her fight that whole, long fight with cancer. I was very young when she was diagnosed but it was something that had a lasting impact on me.”

Another one of Davis’s family members has cystic fibrosis and was treated at a children’s hospital in Minnesota.

Dancer registration is closed for this year's marathon, but registration for next year is in the spring and fall of 2026.
Tags
News Local News
Alivia Wilson
Multi Media Journalism student at Indiana University with internships at ABC57 in South Bend, International Business Times UK, and Wane 15 News in Fort Wayne. Alivia is a co-host for Indiana Univeristy Student Television's The Bloomington Breakfast Club, member of the Media School's Academic Honors Program, and an anchor for NewsNet and IUSTV News.
See stories by Alivia Wilson

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.