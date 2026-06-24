Bloomington service providers brace for July 1 public‑camping ban

A new Indiana law that makes camping or sleeping on publicly‑owned property a Class C misdemeanor takes effect July 1.

Senate Enrolled Act 285 bans camping or sleeping on publicly owned land, such as parks and sidewalks. The law requires police to issue a warning and then follow up within 48 hours, either diverting the person to services or arresting them.

Beacon Inc. Executive Director Forrest Gilmore said the organization is focused on helping clients find housing before the law goes into effect.

“I think the biggest flaw in this bill, and there are many, but the biggest flaw is that they haven't addressed in any way an expansion of service capacity or ability to help people,” Gilmore said.

Beacon serves people from Monroe County and surrounding counties, many of which lack shelter capacity. Gilmore said the regional gap adds strain to Bloomington’s system.

“There are very few communities, especially around us, that have any sheltering at all,” Gilmore said. “That's a major concern and a major challenge. Those communities need to be offering services too, and this bill doesn't provide any support for that.”

Read more: Bloomington leaders, advocates raise concerns over new homelessness law

The latest Indiana Point-in-Time count shows 305 people in Monroe County are experiencing homelessness. Gilmore estimated about 160 of them are unsheltered and said there aren’t enough available beds in the county to house them overnight.

According to Bloomington police, there is currently a large encampment on the south side of town. People experiencing homelessness also sleep in parks, on sidewalks and benches and on other publicly-owned land.

Before SEA 285, Monroe County policy gave outreach teams and police 30 days to close camps and help people relocate. The new law shrinks that timeline to 48 hours and adds the possibility of arrest.

Read more: New state law renders moot county’s 30-day notice before removing homeless encampments

“I think people underestimate the sheer anxiety of the experience of being homeless, and how much stress it is,” Gilmore said. “This just will exacerbate that even more.”

In September, Beacon broke ground on a new center which will include 20 apartments, a day center and an overnight shelter.

“There's some additional shelter beds, so that'll expand our community's capacity,” Gilmore said.

The center was expected to be ready in 2027 but is now projected to open in early to mid-2028 due to a $4 million funding gap. Gilmore says the organization was counting on New Markets Tax Credit financing but was unable to secure a tax credit partner because investors have become more cautious in the current political climate.

“We'll find a way to get the rest,” Gilmore said. “Our community is pretty amazing in terms of our capacity and ability to support people. There are absolutely flaws and weaknesses, and funding issues in terms of what we can do, but this is a great community.”