FBI investigating suspected hate-motivated arson at downtown Zionsville building

The FBI is now involved in an investigation into a fire at a former business on Main Street in Zionsville that city officials believe may be motivated by hate.

The fire occurred early Friday morning, July 10, at 195 South Main St, in downtown Zionsville at a building that has been unoccupied for a few years after the former owner died.

Deputy Chief of Operations for the Zionsville Fire Department, Aaron Gibbons, said that, through their investigation, they were able to rule out any accidental or unintentional causes of the fire and believe it was intentionally set.

Local officials gathered for a press conference Friday to update the public on the investigation.

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr said he believes that the fire started when the suspected arsonist set fire to an Israeli flag that was hanging outside of the building.

No one was hurt, according to Stehr, but the estimated damage is about $150,000.

He called the incident "profoundly disappointing."

"It is appalling and repugnant, and a whole lot of other words that I probably can't say out loud right now, but we will not allow this to define us," Stehr said. "I think anybody who lives here or chooses to visit here deserves to be safe and secure."

Zionsville Police Chief Mike Spears said the suspicious nature of the fire prompted them to reach out to the FBI. He called the incident very concerning.

"It does not reflect the values of Zionsville nor the people of the town of Zionsville, and I believe that the people here in Zionsville won't tolerate this for one minute," Spears said.

The building was a former antique store that also housed a residential space on the top floor but has been abandoned for several years. Stehr said it is currently unclear who owns the building but believes there is interest in rebuilding it because of its historic nature on Main Street.

The police are asking anyone with relevant information about the fire, particularly around the area between midnight and 2 a.m., to contact Zionsville Police Detective Nicholas Ruby at 317-941-9072.

Contact Government Reporter Caroline Beck at cbeck@wfyi.org

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