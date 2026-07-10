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85-year-old Bloomington man killed in car crash

WFIU | By Elias Khoury
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:40 PM EDT
(FILE PHOTO: WTIU News)
(FILE PHOTO: WTIU News)

An 85-year-old Bloomington man died Thursday in a car crash on State Road 45/46 near the I-69 overpass.

Police said the crash involved a 2005 Cadillac SRX sport utility vehicle and a large 2024 truck.

A passenger in the truck told police the SUV driver was waiting in the left turn lane to head north on I-69 and pulled out in front of the truck driver who was westbound on State Road 45/46 Bypass.

The truck collided with the passenger side of the SUV. Upon impact, both vehicles went off the north side of the road and came to rest in a ditch. The driver of the SUV was dead when emergency personnel arrived. Police did not release the man’s identity because the coroner hadn’t yet notified his family.

Police say the truck driver, a 46-year-old man from Orleans, did not show any signs of impairment.

He was still transported to a local hospital where police say the driver willingly submitted to a blood draw for analysis.

BPD says an autopsy is scheduled to occur in the coming days, and that this is an ongoing investigation.
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