High school journalism program underway

The High School Journalism Institute has its summer workshop at IU this week.

Visiting students are gathering in Franklin Hall to learn from and network with industry professionals, hone skills, work with Media School equipment and experience dorm life.

Nol Beckley, yearbook editor at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, stumbled across the program while in Bloomington to earn his degree in journalism.

“I realized that ‘oh my gosh, there’s a journalism camp here,’” Beckley said. “And I’m like ‘that should be great for students.'”

Beckley brought four of his students to the camp this week.

Apart from the workshops and lectures, Beckley most enjoys seeing his students grow as people.

“This, I think, helps the kids, helps my students, and I see it in them, realize that they're not so alone, that there are other people doing this work,” Beckley said.

Having spent time with the Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette, Beckley understands when young journalists have trouble connecting with students who do not share their interests.

Something he loves about the institute is seeing his students make friends and bond over shared experiences.

“It is hard, and it is kind of difficult, and no one really understands what you're doing and it's good to have other people that they can talk to,” Beckley said.

Attending students echoed that sentiment.

Ella Wegrzynowicz and Audrey Donato are from different high schools, different cities, and different states. However, they were paired as roommates for the week.

Wegrzynowicz plans to attend IU when she graduates from high school, which is what brought her to Bloomington from Park Ridge, Ill.

Donato attends Hamilton Southeastern in Fishers and wants to learn more about the sports media world.

Like Beckley, Wegrzynowicz says friendship has been the highlight of her week so far.

“We are roommates, which is super fun, but we've also made, like, a few friends,” Wegrzynowicz said. “We have, like, a group of five that we hang out with a lot. We go to Kirkwood, like, all the time.”

Attending students are able to get a small taste of the college experience. They attend classes, stay in dorms and have long walks to and from their destinations.

Donato values the walks, as they provide a chance to see the IU campus.

“Just seeing the beauty of the school, and kind of learning a little bit about the history and things like that has been really cool to see,” Donato said.

As their week wraps Friday, the students have the day to finish projects and reflect on what they learned.

Donato spoke of how unusual it was to have all of these young journalists in one spot.

“They are from all over the country, and like coming to one spot is just cool to see,” Donato said.

This week’s workshops finish Friday, with new students arriving on Sunday for the final week.