© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Homelessness initiative would offer year of subsidized rent

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
People gather at Seminary Park, some sleeping and others talking while sitting on benches. Some are under a small tent.
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
People gather at Seminary Park, some sleeping and others talking. Providing housing for people living in encampments would be the focus of the new "Streets to Stability" initiative.

An initiative to address homelessness in Monroe County would offer 12 months of subsidized rent to people living outdoors in Bloomington.

The initiative, called “Streets to Stability,” is a collaborative effort among local government, nonprofits dedicated to homelessness, IU Health, and the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce.

The initiative would focus on one encampment or zone at a time and connect participants to long-term housing over four to six weeks before closing the encampments.

The nonprofit Heading Home of South Central Indiana is coordinating with local landlords to offer incentives to relax usual barriers to housing that people experiencing homelessness might face. Those include income requirements, criminal history, and eviction history.

Mary Morgan, executive director of Heading Home of South Central Indiana, said the initiative will include hiring a case manager to work with people selected for housing on potential mental health treatment and finding secure jobs.

“There’s going to be intensive case management to address those issues, and I think that's one of the reasons why I'm optimistic that it'll be successful,” Morgan said.

The initiative comes as a new state law goes into effect banning camping or sleeping in public.

Read more: A cop, a homeless man, and a provider: The street view of new state law’s consequences

Senate Enrolled Act 285, passed earlier this year, prohibits unauthorized camping, sleeping, or long-term sheltering on publicly owned land unless that use of the land has been authorized.

Morgan said addressing homelessness has a new urgency now that unsheltered people face potential fines and jail time.

“We began talking about this at the end of last year,” Morgan said. “At that time, we did not know that the anti-camping ban would go into place.”

Morgan said the initiative has a grant application pending and is working with member organizations to secure further funding.

“To make a commitment for 12 months of rent is a big one, but we feel like that there is opportunity with both private and public partnerships to achieve that goal,” Morgan said.

Morgan said an economic argument can be made for the subsidies in addition to a compassionate one.

“It's far cheaper to have a housing subsidy than to support the criminal justice system or emergency hospital room costs over time,” Morgan said.

The initiative plans to select an encampment or zone to serve as a proof of concept test this summer.
Tags
News TopFeaturedCity Limits
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.