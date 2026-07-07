Police say homeless man sustained life-threatening injuries from assault

A Bloomington homeless man was trapped and beaten by another homeless man last month while seeking shelter during a storm. The suspect has been arrested and is being charged with felony aggravated battery, felony criminal confinement and felony intimidation.

The Bloomington Police Department responded to Echo Park Apartments around 12:20 a.m. on June 18 to find David Arnett, 49, shirtless and shoeless and covered in blood, according to the probable cause affidavit. At the time, there were active flood and tornado warnings.

Arnett had severe bruising across his head and face, and the whites of his eyes were a solid, bright red color due to intracerebral bleeding from the assault, according to the affidavit.

Because of Arnett’s injuries, plus his intoxication and history of psychosis, he was initially not able to tell police what occurred. He was transported to a hospital where he received treatment. Hospital records stated that Arnett’s head trauma led to an intracerebral hemorrhagic stroke, which is life threatening, according to the affidavit.

During hospitalization, Arnett told police that he met a man, later identified as Antwaun Dupree Jordan, 34, in Seminary Park. Jordan offered Arnett a place to stay on the night of the storm on June 17. Jordan brought Arnett to a vacant apartment Jordan had been squatting in.

Arnett told police that at the apartment they both used methamphetamine. Jordan later became aggressive and held Arnett at knifepoint. When Arnett tried to exit the apartment Jordan blocked Arnett’s path and punched Arnett in the face and head.

Arnett managed to escape the apartment and knocked on windows of a nearby apartment and screamed for help.

When police searched the vacant apartment, blood patterns aligned with Arnett’s account of not being able to leave, according to the affidavit.

After Arnett was released from the hospital, he spotted Jordan at Seminary Park and notified police. A couple days later, police examined video footage from Echo Park Apartments showing Arnett leaving the vacant apartment and Jordan following him seconds later.

Jordan was arrested June 24. He confirmed inviting Arnett to the vacant apartment and confirmed the knife police found there was his, but denied assaulting Arnett. Jordan told police Arnett’s lacerations were self-inflicted and did not know how Arnett sustained head injuries.

Jordan sustained cuts on his right hand and forearm consistent with knife slip injuries and the healed cuts matched the timeframe from when the incident occurred. Jordan told police it was a from a dog bite.