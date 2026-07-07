City awards $76K for 47 local arts projects

The City of Bloomington has awarded $76,000 in grants to support 47 local arts projects, funding performances, exhibitions, cultural events, and community arts programs.

The Bloomington Arts Commission received 78 applications this year, which doubled last year's total, and selected 47 projects for funding.

Assistant Director for the Arts Paige Sharp said the commission tried to spread funding across as many projects as possible to broaden public access to the arts.

"This is a really valuable and impactful program," Sharp said."It's really focusing on positively impacting appreciation, understanding, and engagement with the arts"

Recipients include a variety of organizations presenting concerts, literary events, theater performances, and multicultural programming.

The grants are funded by the City of Bloomington and the Bloomington Urban Enterprise Association.

Sharp said additional funding from Bloomington Urban Enterprise Association allowed the commission to support significantly more projects than would otherwise have been possible.

Artists who missed the opportunity to receive grants can apply for the 2027 cycle.

Sharp recommends that applicants clearly answer every question and provide enough detail to demonstrate their projects are well planned and achievable.

The Bloomington Arts Commission is accepting applications for Artistic Advancement Grants through Aug 10.