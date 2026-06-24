Police search for man who fired shots at vehicle carrying four children

Bloomington police are searching for a man they say fired shots at a vehicle with four children inside.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at the 1000 block of North Summit Street. After a verbal altercation, police said, seven to eight rounds were fired into an SUV occupied by three adults and four children.

There were no injuries. A suspect known to police fled and has not been located.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Kevin Frank at 812-349-3322.