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New utility commissioner could vote on AES Indiana rate case

WFYI Public Media | By Zak Cassel
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
The IURC is made up of five members. For now, the same five people will preside over the petition in the AES rate case as the commissioner hiring process plays out.
Orhan Akbaba
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The IURC is made up of five members. For now, the same five people will preside over the petition in the AES rate case as the commissioner hiring process plays out.

After the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a rate increase for AES Indiana customers in a 3-1 vote, Gov. Mike Braun denounced the decision and promoted Commissioner Anthony Swinger to Chairman.

Then Commissioner David Veleta, who voted for the rate increase, submitted his resignation. He said his resignation is effective Aug. 31 or once a replacement is found.

Braun called for applicants who "will keep ratepayers front and center."

Applications were due Tuesday, July 7, and the IURC nominating committee considered applicants for a replacement commissioner Wednesday.

The governor's office said interviews with select candidates will be scheduled for Thursday, July 16.

The seat's application deadline was the same date as a deadline outlined in state administrative code for a petition to rehear and reconsider the commission's order in the AES Indiana rate case.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which advocates for ratepayers, and consumer advocacy group Citizens Action Coalition, both filed petitions with the commission Tuesday.

The IURC is made up of five members. For now, the same five people will preside over the petition in the AES rate case as the commissioner hiring process plays out.

Contact WFYI data journalist Zak Cassel at zcassel@wfyi.org

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