Suspect charged with attempted murder in June shooting at car

A suspect is in jail and charged with attempted murder after firing shots into a car last month, Bloomington police said Thursday.

Kafern Johnson, 33, was arrested Wednesday night in Indianapolis. He is also charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm and pointing a firearm. All of the charges are felonies.

Police said a verbal altercation over a female led to Johnson firing seven or eight rounds into an SUV on June 23 at the 1000 block of North Summit Street. Three adults and four children were in the vehicle at the time.

No injuries were reported.