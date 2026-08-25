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Historical marker at airport celebrates World War II hero

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published August 25, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
A sign outside of the airport detailing Gerry Kisters life.
Jake Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The historic marker has been installed and the dedication will take place this Friday.

A new Indiana State Historical Marker at the Monroe County Airport will honor Bloomington native and World War II veteran Gerry Kisters.

Kisters was Bloomington's most decorated serviceman of World War II and the first American service member during the war to receive the Distinguished Service Cross and the Medal of Honor.

Kisters received the Medal of Honor for his actions while serving in Italy in 1943. He returned to Bloomington after being wounded and later operated Kisters Furs with his wife, Nola.

The Monroe County Airport also has a longstanding connection to Kisters.

The airport was designated Kisters Field in his honor in 1944, while Kisters was still serving during World War II. Monroe County commissioners rededicated the airport as Kisters Field in 2005.

The new historical marker is sponsored by the Indiana Historical Bureau and Monroe County History Center.

Though it is already installed at the airport, the marker will be dedicated at 4 p.m. Friday outside the airport's administrative building. The event is open to the public.

Friday's dedication will include remarks examining Kisters' military service and his life after returning to Bloomington.

Indiana University historian Nick Cullather will discuss the broader context of Kisters' service in North Africa and Italy. Local historian and veterans affairs specialist John Summerlot will discuss the role veterans played in Bloomington civic life following World War II.

Justin Robertson, operations manager at the Monroe County History Center and Kisters' nephew, will discuss Kisters' personal life and business activities in Bloomington.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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