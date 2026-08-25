Braun calls for investigation into NIPSCO as Northwest Indiana power outages near 2 weeks

Gov. Mike Braun on Monday directed Indiana's utility watchdog to seek a formal investigation into NIPSCO.

The request cites the company's tree-trimming and vegetation management, maintenance of right-aways and use of ratepayer funds after historic Northwest Indiana power outages.

An estimated 10,000 Indiana residents still remained without power early Monday, nearly two weeks after severe storms tore through the region. Gary was among the hardest hit cities. The utility reports it has restored 364,824 customers since Aug. 11 when storms and violent winds hit the region that day.

NIPSCO expects power to be restored in Munster and Lake Station by the end of Monday, and in Gary and Portage by the end of Tuesday.

Braun's office said the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor will file a complaint and petition the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to examine whether NIPSCO adequately maintained vegetation and right-aways, and whether funding regulators approved for reliability improvements was spent as promised.

"NIPSCO is a monopoly utility that Hoosiers pay every month with the expectation that it will use its considerable resources to maintain its system, prepare for severe weather and restore service as quickly as possible when disaster strikes. NIPSCO has failed to keep its end of the bargain," Braun said in a statement.

The OUCC confirmed Monday it had not yet filed anything with the commission but said a petition is in the works.

NIPSCO customers paid over $81 million for vegetation management from 2023-2025, according to Ashley Bishop, the OUCC's external affairs specialist

"NIPSCO has been authorized approximately $2.3 billion of customer dollars to replace aging infrastructure since 2016," Bishop said in an email to WFYI. "We will be asking the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to investigate how those dollars were spent."

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton has been pushing for federal help alongside the push for a state investigation. Monday Melton met with U.S. Sen. Jim Banks to coordinate efforts and spike by phone with President Donald Trump to press for the release of FEMA disaster funds, according to a release from the mayor's office.

Banks toured storm-damaged areas of Gary and sent a letter asking Trump to release FEMA funding — a request now signed by 10 other members of Indiana's congressional delegation.

"The devastation our city has experienced demands swift, decisive and unified action at every level of government," Melton said in a statement. "In my conversation with President Trump, I made it clear that Gary needs immediate access to FEMA resources to support our recovery. This federal assistance is critical to restoring our neighborhoods, rebuilding our community and making sure Gary emerges from this storm stronger and more resilient than before."

U.S. Rep. André Carson tied the outages to years of rising bills in a social media post Monday .

"Their electricity bills have been going up for the last two years — while their utility company rakes in huge profits," Carson said.

What can IURC do?

It's not clear how or when the investigation will take shape. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has authority under state code to conduct formal or informal investigations in response to complaints filed with the commission.

Former IURC Commissioner Dave Ober said the outcome will depend on how the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor files the complaint and petition. If they file a complaint under that specific statute, the commission could open up a docket, solicit evidence and hold hearings. The commission also has its own authority to open an investigation — in that case the OUCC would receive automatic status as an intervening party in that case.

"Until the OUCC files something and the commission reacts to that, we really wouldn't know how the proceeding would take place," Ober said.

While the OUCC can't conduct its own investigations, it often intervenes in rate and tracker cases before the IURC. Ober said the office could file its complaint and petition in one of those pre-existing cases, and that vegetation management and right-of-way maintenance "usually get handled" through a utility's base rate case.

"I think it's a difference without a distinction. It is probably the same outcome. It's just the means of initiating the investigation or the review are different: whether it's the OUCC doing it or it's the commission doing it on its own, it's probably the same outcome," he said.

Some investigations, like the commission's investigative inquiry earlier this year into energy affordability and bill transparency, are informal and do not have set timelines. Ober said the commission can't issue binding orders on regulated utilities in informal inquiries.

Eric Weddle is WFYI's education editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org.

Zak Cassel is WFYI's data reporter. Contact Zak at zcassel@wfyi.org .



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