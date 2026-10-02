The fight club you can talk about

Perhaps you’ve stumbled across videos of backyard fight clubs —bouts inside a makeshift cage or a ring. While many are backyard competitions, many are becoming sanctioned events.

That’s the case with Brian Gifford’s Fight Flix in LaPorte, Indiana. Created as a response to the heartbreaking death of his friend Tyler Terusiak in 2020 to gun violence, it’s part of the nation-wide Guns Down, Gloves Up initiative to reduce youth violence.

Videographer Jake Lindsay recently visited La Porte for Fight Flix’s first sanctioned fights since being founded in 2021.