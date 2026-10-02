Two students responsible for sending threatening messages to Highland Park students

Two Highland Park Elementary students admitted to sending threatening social media messages to other students, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it received information Sept. 28 about threats made through social media against three Highland Park students. An investigation identified two students as suspects.

Both admitted to sending the threatening messages during interviews with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two students were referred to juvenile probation, and a report was submitted to the Indiana Department of Child Services, the sheriff’s office said.

Because the students are minors, the sheriff’s office said it will not release their names or other identifying information. The school also declined to provide information about disciplinary action.

“We are heartbroken that these events occurred,” Highland Park Principal Cassidy Rockhill wrote in an email to parents. “We want our families to know that our school social worker is available to support any Highland Park student who needs support.”

Highland Park said additional security was present at the school this week while the sheriff’s office investigated the messages.

The school’s cellphone policy says personal cellphones and devices are banned during the school day. Students do not have access to social media on school-issued devices, the school said.

The school is encouraging parents and guardians to monitor their children's online activity and to remind them to report concerning messages to a trusted adult.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the StopIt App link on the Monroe County Community School Corporation website.