125 Hoosier National Guard members deploying to Texas for immigration enforcement support

About 125 Indiana National Guard members from Plymouth will deploy to southern Texas for a nearly yearlong immigration enforcement boost, relieving another mobilization from Monticello.

The members said goodbye to their family, friends and other loved ones during a departure ceremony Saturday.

They’re going as part of the ongoing Operation Arden Vanguard, launched in early 2025 to secure the U.S. border with Mexico.

“Our mission there is to support Customs and Border Protection. Essentially, we’re an extra set of eyes and ears on the southern border,” said Capt. Jakob Young, commander of the 381st Military Police Company. “If a soldier sees something, they will communicate that via radio to (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol), stand by, and wait for them to arrive.”

They will assist CBP and its parent agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, “within narrowly defined authorities,” according to a news release.

The mobilization also includes members from other guard units, like medics, supply specialists and mechanics.

They spent nearly a month training at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh to prepare for the mission, and will receive additional training in Texas at Fort Bliss and the mission site.

“Our men and women in uniform are trained and ready to support the needs of our state and nation,” said Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Justin Mann, commanding general of 81st Troop Command. “Those of us here at home have the responsibility to look after the families as their loved ones are deployed in uniform.”

They’ll replace the 38th Military Police Company from Monticello, which is scheduled to return to Indiana in “a few weeks,” according to the news release.

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