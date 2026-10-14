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Ryan Pedigo named Bloomington Police Department’s deputy chief

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:18 PM EDT
Ryan Pedigo has been named the Bloomington Police Department's deputy chief.
Courtesy of City of Bloomington
Ryan Pedigo has been named the Bloomington Police Department's deputy chief.

Ryan Pedigo of the Bloomington Police Department has been named the department’s deputy chief, the City of Bloomington announced this week.

Pedigo was previously the Captain of Administration, a position he held since 2019, where he oversaw officer recruitment and hiring, the Records Division, Central Emergency Dispatch, Mental Health Professionals Unit and departmental accreditation. He also led the department in achieving national accreditation in 2018, a status that has been maintained since.

Pedigo will remain as BPD’s primary public information officer, he confirmed in an email.

Bloomington Police Chief Michael Diekhoff said in a news release, “Ryan understands this department from the ground up and has demonstrated the judgment, discipline, and leadership required to move it forward.”

Before joining BPD, Pedigo worked for the Owen County Sheriff’s Office. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology from Ball State University and graduated with honors from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2004. He is also a certified crash reconstructionist.

The previous deputy chief was Scott Oldham. Oldham, nearing retirement, decided to step down to the rank of lieutenant which will allow him to spend more time with patrol officers on shift, Pedigo said in an email.
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Natalie Fitzgibbons
Natalie Fitzgibbons is a reporter for WTIU-WFIU News. She graduated from Indiana University Bloomington’s Media School with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. She majored in News Reporting and Editing with a concentration in News Writing.
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons
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