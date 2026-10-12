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Police say suspect in murder case called 911, said he shot someone

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published October 12, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
Jaymon Trey Gilreath
Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office
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WFIU/WTIU News
Jaymon Gilreath said he didn’t remember the shooting itself but was able to help officers locate his gun.

Jaymon Gilreath, arrested last week for the fatal shooting of Noah Slinkard, reportedly told police he was responsible for the killing.

According to an officer incident report, while the Bloomington Police Department was responding to the shooting on N. Illinois St., Gilreath called 911 and told dispatch that he had just shot someone. After his arrest, he also told officers where they could find his gun, which he had tossed aside after allegedly killing Slinkard.

But Gilreath said he didn’t remember the shooting itself. In an interview with the BPD, he recalled seeing his ex-girlfriend’s truck in front of her mother’s house and Slinkard sitting beside another man on the front porch.

He reportedly told his friends to drive off “if you hear a pop.”

“The next thing he remembers is leaving the residence and realizing he had the gun in his hand, with the safety off, and he realized that he had just shot Noah,” a detective wrote.

Police say Gilreath’s account of shooting Slinkard is corroborated by camera footage and witness testimony.

As reported last week, Gilreath believed the victim was romantically involved with his ex. He told police they had plans to hang out earlier in the day, but she didn’t respond to any of his texts or phone calls. Gilreath said he had a “gut feeling” she had been cheating.

He faces murder charges, punishable in Indiana by up to life imprisonment or death.

Gilreath had his preliminary hearing Monday at the Monroe County Courthouse, entering a not guilty plea.

He spoke softly and asked Court Commissioner Bret Raper whether he could be released from jail to stay with his mother and children, citing his lack of prior felonies.

“This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this,” Gilreath said.

Raper informed him he was not eligible for bond for a murder case.

Gilreath said he “somewhat” understood his rights as read to him but was unclear on his right to remain silent.

“Would that help me?” Gilreath asked. The public defender informed him that the commissioner could not give him legal advice.

His next hearing was set for Oct. 27.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
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