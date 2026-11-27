People are purchasing less cigarettes in Indiana following the state's cigarette tax increase last year.

Now tobacco-free advocates want more state funding to support people looking to quit.

Starting July 2025, customers in the state had to pay an extra $2-per-pack of cigarettes. The increase came after budget forecasts at the time showed a more than $2 billion revenue shortfall .

Within the first six months of the cigarette tax increase, units sold decreased more than 12 million according to Economics for Health — a research team at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Indiana was in the bottom quarter of the country for cigarette costs, according to the nonpartisan policy think tank Tax Foundation.

The increase moved the state to the most expensive in the region and 13th in the country. It had been the cheapest compared to neighboring states.

American Lung Association of Indiana Advocacy Director Tiffany Nichols said the higher prices not only make long-time consumers think about quitting but deter younger people from picking up the habit.

"Young people are a lot more price conscious than older consumers, so price tax increase policies have a tremendous effect on youth initiation," Nichols said.

Other tobacco products including cigars and vaping products have also had tax increases.

Nichols said increasing the tax is only one part of tobacco prevention.

"You also need to have those educational programs, those cessation resources, and currently, with the allocation that we receive right now, we're only able to have local tobacco control programs in about 41 of the 92 counties."

Nichols said the association will ask state lawmakers in the upcoming session for an increase to $15 million annually to fund tobacco prevention programs.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, a month after the cigarette tax increase, the state's Quit Now Indiana program enrollment doubled. Most answered that the tax increase was an important factor in deciding to try to quit.

The 2027 Indiana legislative session starts January 12.

Contact WFYI health reporter Samantha Horton at shorton@wfyi.org or on Signal at SamHorton.05

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