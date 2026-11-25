The City of Bloomington’s Holiday Market returns Saturday at City Hall and Showers Common.

The Holiday Market celebrates the end of the farmers’ market season and the start of the holiday season.

Bill Ream, community events coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department, says organizers hope this market can be a “one-stop shop” for visitors to get produce from farmers’ market vendors and gifts from local artist vendors.

“People can still come get their farmers market produce, their meats, honey, all that sort of stuff, and then we also have about 60 artist booths.” Ream says.

The market will have live music and several holiday-themed booths throughout the day. This includes Santa and Mrs. Claus meet and greet, free hot chocolate and a children's activity area.

Live music will also include previews of IU Jacobs Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” and Constellation Stage & Screen’s holiday musical “Annie.”